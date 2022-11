BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Severe weather across central Alabama has led to thousands of residents suffering from power outages.

According to Alabama Power, there are 1,073 power outages at this time with 39,139 customers being impacted. Over 12,000 of those customers are in Jefferson County.

There is no word yet on how long it will take for power to be restored.

