Outcast Voters League honoring Emanuel Nine killed in Charleston six years ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Outcast Voters League is honoring the nine individuals killed in the Charleston shooting at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church by laying wreaths and holding vigils across Alabama.

The shooting, carried out by Dylann Storm Roof, occurred at the oldest African Methodist Episcopal church in the Southern United States six years ago today at approximately 9:05 p.m..

OVL began their task yesterday with a wreath laying and candlelight vigil in Selma at the foot of the Edmund Pettus Bridge. From Selma, OVL traveled to Montgomery for a vigil in front of the Alabama State Capitol and then held a vigil at Linn Park in Birmingham.

The commemoration will culminate today at 9:05 pm at the Madison County Courthouse in Huntsville.