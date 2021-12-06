‘Our love was right on time’: Alabama man remembers falling in love with his late wife

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Both Murphy and Lucinda Wilson thought they had lost their chance at finding love again. That all changed when they met in 2017.

Murphy Wilson had been married for 41 years when his first wife died in 2013.

“I knew that I could never love another woman as much as I loved (first wife) Antoinette,” he told sister station WHNT in 2017. “But I can love someone as much as I loved her for who they are.”

Murphy was asking God to bring love into his life again.

“Just one love, that’s it. And I said if that’s possible, then I need you to pick them, because you picked the first one and you nailed it,” he said with a smile.

Before meeting Murphy, Lucinda had been divorced for over 30 years.

“I didn’t want him to think that I was interested,” Lucinda said. “I wanted him to be interested first.”

Lucinda happened to move to Huntsville just after Murphy’s wife died. Both were praying for someone to come into their lives. It all started in the balcony of Huntsville’s First Seventh Day Adventist Church.

“She never looked this way,” Murphy said.

“Nope,” Lucinda responded.

Murphy looked at her and said, “Even though I was hoping she would.” Murphy would glance at her across the aisle. One of her friends noticed and told her she had a secret admirer.

Somebody was watching him watch her.

“Exactly. And I didn’t know,” Murphy said.

He got busted.

“Yeah, I did,” he said, “I thought I was being kind of cool and discreet about it.”

They finally spoke at church and Lucinda liked what she saw.

“A few months went by and I’m like, hmmm, he’s kind of nice,” she said with a smile, “He’s handsome.”

But the real romantic spark happened during a gathering at Murphy’s house.

“My heart was telling me you need to keep talking to this woman,” he remembered, “I think I was hearing the Lord clearing his throat, that’s the one.”

They dated for four months before tying the knot. Murphy knew Lucinda was the one.

“Oh, yes, yes,” he said, “There’s no question.” Murphy added. “I was ready to get married. You know, we’ve done all this other stuff. Let’s get the ceremony on.”

Lucinda watched her future husband through a side door when the ceremony began.

“He didn’t see me looking at him but the minute I saw him come walking, my heart skipped a beat,” she said with a laugh. “I was just staring at him.”

And when he saw her for the first time, Murphy almost lost it.

“She comes around the corner and I tear up immediately,” he said. “She is gorgeous.”

But he was determined to keep his emotions in check.

“Real close. Real close. And then inside I said Murphy, get yourself together,” he said, “Don’t blow the wedding by acting like a big old cry baby. But I was close.” They felt like they were the only two people in the church.

Photographer Gianna Snell captured Murphy and Lucinda’s love story the past four years. People around the world shared in their happiness after the photos were posted on social media. That happiness endured even when Lucinda was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2019. On Nov. 28, she died.

“I am so grateful for the outpouring of love from people that our love story inspired,” Murphy said. “What seemed like four years to some, felt like an incredible lifetime of love. While the tears come because she will be sorely missed, I am grateful for her peace. I consider it an incredible honor to be loved by such a beautiful woman, inside and out. I hope that our love story continues to inspire. Even with this loss, I want everyone to know that it’s never too late to find love. I’ll always believe that our love was right on time.”

A celebration of Lucinda’s life will be held Dec. 12 at 5 p.m. at the First Seventh-Day Adventist Church on Evangel Drive. Cards and condolences can be sent to Murphy at the church.

Murphy Wilson

c/o First SDA Church

1303 Evangel Drive

Huntsville, Alabama 35816