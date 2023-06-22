Photo of Chef Brody Olive and sous chef Luis Silvestre, winners of the 2023 Alabama Seafood Cook-off (Photo courtesy of Billy Pope/ADCNR).

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WIAT) — An Orange Beach chef “reeled” in a win at this year’s annual Alabama Seafood Cook-Off.

Brody Olive, the executive chef at Perdido Beach Resort, claimed the top prize at the sponsored event, according to Outdoor Alabama. With his win, Olive received a $2,500 cash prize, the “Best Chef in the State” title and a trip to New Orleans to compete in the national Great American Seafood Cook-Off.

The event was hosted on June 12 and featured the top four chefs from across the state: Chef Olive, Chef Sam Adams of Small Batch from Birmingham, Chef Laurence Agnew of Jesse’s Restaurant from Magnolia Springs and Chef Nicholas Song of The Debot from Auburn.

Photo of Chef Brody Olive and sous chef Luis Silvestre, winners of the Alabama Seafood Cook-off who will advance to the Great American Seafood Cook-Off in New Orleans later this summer (Photo courtesy of Billy Pope/ADCNR).

Chef Brody Olive and sous chef Luis Silvestre putting the finishing touches on their winning dish at the Alabama Seafood Cook-Off in Orange Beach (Photo courtesy of Billy Pope/ADCNR).

The chefs were given an hour to create unique and delicious dishes from a selection of fresh Gulf seafood and ingredients.

Olive and sous chef Luis Silvestre created “Fishing on the Rocks, the Jetties at Perdido Pass,” a dish comprised of gafftop catfish smoked over scrub oak coal with flash-fried mole crabs, Gulf shrimp horseradish cream, pickled purslane and smoked paprika coral tuile.

Adams of Small Batch was the runner-up with her dish titled “Mediterranean Summer Meets Birmingham,” which featured seared Gulf red snapper over Gulf crab salad with boiled peanut hummus, cornmeal fried squash, fried capers, saffron beurre l’orange and herb salad.

“I’m kind of surprised,” Olive told Outdoor Alabama. “We just went outside the box and had a little fun with it, pushing the envelope a little bit. We decided whatever happens happens, and it came together.”

Olive was born in Birmingham and raised in Newnan, Georgia. He later returned to the Magic City to receive professional training from Chef George Reis at Ocean Restaurant, where began his culinary career.

The judges of the competition included Jim Smith, chairman of the Alabama Seafood Marketing Commission, and Jeffrey Compton, 2022 ASCO winner and executive chef of Armour House in Birmingham.