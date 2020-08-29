Opp, AL police searching for armed, dangerous man

OPP, Ala. (WIAT) —The Opp Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating an armed and dangerous man.

According to Opp Police, an arrest warrant has been issued for William Rodeshia Stoutamire, 24, of Samson, Alabama. Early Saturday morning, Opp Police responded to a call of shots fired on West Cummings Avenue in Opp, Alabama.

When officers arrived on the scene, they located a young man suffering from several gunshot wounds. Officers later found out that the suspect, Stoutamire, fled the scene.

There are no further details.

If you have any information regarding the location or whereabouts of the suspect, please call the police or CrimeStoppers at 215-Stop (7867).

