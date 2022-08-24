LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — The operators of a well-known food truck business selling tacos in east Alabama collectively face drug possession and identity theft charges.

The arrests are related to allegations they altered prescriptions for oxycodone, dextroamphetamine, and Adderall, then filled the scripts at various Opelika and Auburn pharmacies illegally.

Christopher Pope and Emma Hunt operate Drive-by Tacos, a popular food truck in east Alabama established in 2018. Pope and Hunt were arrested by Auburn police and charged with possession/receipt of a controlled substance this month. Pope was also arrested this month for charges in Opelika.

During their investigation, agents pulled over the Drive-By Tacos food truck in Lee County. Pope told WRBL there were no drugs of any kind found in the vehicle or on any person. Pope said his possession charge is unfounded.

“We also feel that the time has come to expose facts and corruption among the local governmental agencies. We are 100% willing to take responsibility for wrongful actions, but we will not stand by to be persecuted, judged, and condemned without due process of law. In this country, we are innocent until proven guilty,” Pope said.

Agents pulled over the Drive-By Tacos food truck

According to court documents, investigators alleged Christopher Pope filled a prescription for oxycodone acetaminophen at the Kroger pharmacy on Dean Road in Auburn on April 1. The prescription showed it was written by Dr. Sunil Sharma on March 31. However, investigators claimed Pope is not and has never been a patient of Sharma, and no such prescription was ever issued to him by Sharma.

Detectives alleged that on January 28, 2020, Hunt filled a prescription at The Drug Store on N. Dean Road in Auburn. The prescription was for dextroamphetamine-amphetamine 20 MG. Sharma prescribed it in November 2021, and the prescription did not allow for any refills. However, Hunt previously filled the prescription at the Drug Store on N. Dean Road in November 2021 and at Opelika Medical Arts Pharmacy on Nov. 15 in violation of Hunt’s lawful prescription.

Hunt is also facing charges in Opelika, including identity theft alleged to have happened in December 2021. Opelika police reported that in July, an anonymous person contacted them about Hunt and Pope obtaining forged prescriptions. Investigators located a Lee County nurse familiar with Pope and Hunt, who claimed that Hunt was prescribed 20 milligrams of Adderall pills.

Investigators allege that twice in December and one time in February, Hunt brought a fraudulent script to Medical Arts Pharmacy and received 60 Adderall pills during the three visits. The pharmacist advised investigators Hunt presented a prescription for 30 MG pills, not 20 MG. Detectives obtained the scripts from the pharmacist and showed them to the nurse, who said they were fraudulent. The nurse stated the paper was not the same and the signature was not Dr. Sharma’s signature.

The pharmacist identified Hunt out of a lineup as the person who gave the pharmacy fraudulent scripts and the person he gave the pills to. Hunt is charged with three counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance by fraud and three counts of identity theft.

On Aug. 12, Drive-by Tacos posted a letter to customers and followers on their Facebook Page:

Letter to customers and followers on DBT’s Facebook Page

Pope and Hunt are out of jail on bond awaiting their court dates. Meanwhile, Opelika and Auburn Police say the cases remain under investigation.