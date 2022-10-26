OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Police believe an alleged argument over a social media post lead to a 25-year-old Opelika woman being hospitalized after investigators say she was assaulted by four women who broke into the victim’s home.

Opelika investigators said police responded to an assault in the 500 Block of North Antioch Circle around 2:46 p.m. on October 25.

Officers located a female suffering from serious injuries to her head and face. The victim was transported via lifesaver helicopter to Piedmont Regional Hospital in Columbus, Georgia for treatment.

During the investigation, police arrested four women and charged them with assault second degree, and burglary second degree. 28-year-old Ladiamond Detrianna Ferguson, 29-year-old Shunedra Quinshay Edwards, and 32-year-old Twyla Kaneisha Cooper of Opelika were arrested. 30-year-old Alisha Montranise James of Auburn was also arrested.

Opelika police say the investigation is ongoing. The four women remain behind bars at the Lee County Detention Facility.