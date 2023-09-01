OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A 17-year-old has been taken into custody as a suspect in two robberies that happened in July on Pepperell Parkway.

The robberies occurred at Always Money and Advance America Cash Advance, on July 20 and July 25, respectively.

Police took Da’Quan Marquise Spratling, 17, into custody after a member of the community concerned about the two robberies reached out to the Department after recognizing the suspect in surveillance footage that was released on July 27.

Detectives followed up on the information from the community member, then obtained a search warrant for the suspect’s residence. At Spratling’s home, evidence was found, including the gun used in the robberies.

Spratling was charged with two counts of robbery First Degree, a Class “A” Felony in Alabama. He has been charged as an adult in both cases and booked into the Lee County Jail, awaiting bond.

During the search of Spratling’s home, “quantities of controlled substances” were found and Spratling’s mother, Tasha Lacrease Reese, 37, was taken into custody and charged with one count of Possession of a Controlled Substance and one count of Unlawful Possession of Mairjuana.