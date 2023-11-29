OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — Opelika police are actively seeking the driver responsible for a significant sludge spill along Fox Run Parkway. The spill happened Tuesday morning leading to a costly 3.5-hour cleanup operation.

Calls began coming into the Opelika Police Department at 7 a.m. as drivers reported a thick and odorous substance coating a 75-yard stretch of Fox Run Parkway near Jeter Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found no trace of the truck involved in the spill.

Deputy Director Austin Jones of Lee EMA urged anyone with information or relevant footage from doorbell cameras in the area to contact the Opelika Police Department. Jones emphasized the substantial resources and equipment deployed during the cleanup, describing it as a “very expensive” operation.

The spill, identified as sludge, is an off-product of wastewater treatment. EMA officials clarified while the smell may linger, there is no direct harm to the public or the surrounding environment.

Opelika Police and Fire promptly closed the roadway and initiated a 3.5-hour cleanup effort.

EMA officials suspect potential causes such as equipment failure or operator error.

Drivers carrying substances are urged to inspect their vehicles for any faults and report spills promptly to ensure swift and appropriate cleanup.