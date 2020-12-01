Opelika PD searching for missing teen last seen in March

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — The Opelika Police Department is searching for a missing teenager who has not been seen since March 2020 and is asking for help from the public to find her.

Yenifer Romelia Lopez was last seen on March 27 near 101 Veterans Parkway in Opelika. She is 16-years-old.

Police describe Yenifer as being 5-foot-2 and weighing 105 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Yenifer’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact the Opelika Police Department at 334-705-5220.