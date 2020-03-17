1  of  24
Closings
BESSEMER CITY SCHOOLS Birmingham Barons 2020 season Birmingham Bulls BIRMINGHAM CITY SCHOOLS BIrmingham ZOO City of Hoover City of Tuscaloosa FAIRFIELD CITY SCHOOLS Fixtures & Finishes Full Moon BBQ Greater Birmingham Humane Society Greater Birmingham Ministries Helena City Court for Tuesday March 17th Hoover Municipal Court Sessions Hoover Public Library Hoover Senior Center Housing Authority Of Birmingham Irondale Municipal Court JEFFERSON COUNTY SCHOOLS MIDFIELD CITY SCHOOLS PUBLIX REGIONS TRADITION SEC Spring sports TARRANT CITY SCHOOLS

Opelika City Schools to provide free meals to students beginning March 23 for anyone 18 or younger

Alabama News

by: Samuel Sachs

Posted: / Updated:

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — Opelika City Schools have announced that to ensure students receive nutritious meals while schools are closed due to the coronavirus outbreak, they will be providing meals to all students 18 years old or younger, no matter what school they go to.

Starting March 23, Carver Primary School and Opelika High School will serve meals Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Officials say no paperwork is required and the meals will be free. However, the children must be present to receive the meal.

The schools will be set up to provide the meals as a pick-up only service, and no food will be eaten at either location. Directional signs will be posted at Carver Primary and Opelika High School.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories