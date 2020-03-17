Opelika City Schools to provide free meals to students beginning March 23 for anyone 18 or younger

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — Opelika City Schools have announced that to ensure students receive nutritious meals while schools are closed due to the coronavirus outbreak, they will be providing meals to all students 18 years old or younger, no matter what school they go to.

Starting March 23, Carver Primary School and Opelika High School will serve meals Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Officials say no paperwork is required and the meals will be free. However, the children must be present to receive the meal.

The schools will be set up to provide the meals as a pick-up only service, and no food will be eaten at either location. Directional signs will be posted at Carver Primary and Opelika High School.

LATEST POSTS