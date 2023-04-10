ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – One person is dead and two others were injured after a chase and a shooting with a state trooper. The trooper was also injured. The chase started about 6:30 Sunday night as a state trooper tried to stop a driver on I-65 in Conecuh County.

The driver refused to stop and a chase began that ended in Escambia County when the car left the road. That’s when the shooting happened. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said one person was killed and two others in the car were injured. The state trooper was also hit by gunfire. The injured were being treated at hospitals.

Special agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are investigating.