One of Michael K. Williams’ final movies was filmed in Alabama

FILE – In this Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, file photo, Michael K. Williams arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. Williams, who played the beloved character Omar Little on “The Wire,” has died. New York City police say Williams was found dead Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, at his apartment in Brooklyn. He was 54. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — In the weeks since his death, actor Michael K. Williams has received many accolades for the memorable characters he played on TV and in film over the years.

Williams, best known for portraying Omar Little on HBO’s “The Wire,” was recently nominated for an Emmy Award for his performance on “Lovecraft Country,” where he played alcoholic father Montrose Freeman. Ultimately, Williams lost to Tobias Menzies, who plays Prince Philip on “The Crown,” but Menzies didn’t fail to acknowledge the celebrated actor, who died Sept. 6 at the age of 54.

Very humbled to win @TheEmmys last night, huge thanks to @TVAcademy & congrats to all my brilliant fellow nominees. But want to dedicate this to Michael K Williams, his performance as Omar in The Wire is one of the great screen performances, he will be deeply missed. RIP🙏 — Tobias Menzies (@TobiasMenzies) September 20, 2021

During their game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, the Baltimore Ravens played a clip of Williams whistling “Farmer in the Dell,” a trademark of his character on “The Wire.”

.@Ravens pay tribute to Michael K. Williams with Omar's whistling before SNF 🙏pic.twitter.com/uYm9OC1gRL — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 20, 2021

Before his death, Williams filmed a couple of movies that have yet to be released, but one of his last performances was for a movie that was shot in Alabama. In 2020, the movie “Arkansas” was released, starring Clark Duke, Liam Hemsworth and Vince Vaughn. The movie was shot in both Hot Springs, Arkansas and Mobile, Alabama.

“Here is how Kyle and Swin live by the orders of an Arkansas-based drug kingpin named Frog, whom they’ve never met. But when a deal goes horribly wrong, the consequences are deadly,” a description on IMDB.com read.

Williams played Almond, a drug dealer caught up in the deal.

In an Instagram post after Williams’ death, director Clark Duke paid respect to him.

“I only got to direct MKW for a few days but it was a pleasure. Everyone loved him on set. Such a great energy. Calm but electric,” Duke said.

According to IMDB.com, Williams recently completed work on two movies–“Surrounded” and “892”–as well as a TV series, “Vital Signs.”