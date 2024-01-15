UPDATE: The roadway is clear. A body was transported by a medical van. A Mobile Police wrecker crew pulled a white, four-door, Hyundai Elantra from the woods. It appears the car landed on its side. Heavy fire damage could be seen on the front of the car.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile firefighters and Mobile Police are on the scene of a fatal crash early Monday morning. A fire official said a car crashed into the woods on Grelot Road. One person was killed.

This crash was initially called in as a vehicle fire. Traffic was blocked heading east on Grelot and only one lane of traffic was open heading westbound. The crash happened shortly before 4 in the morning. We still don’t know the circumstances of this crash or what could have caused it. Those details are still under investigation. As we get more information we will update this story.