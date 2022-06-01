FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — One man is dead and another was taken to the hospital after a boat capsized at McFarland Park Wednesday morning.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) identified 79-year-old James E. Busha from Colorado Springs was killed and another man was injured while fishing on Pickwick Lake.

Authorities were dispatched to the scene at 8:10 a.m., according to Florence Fire Department’s Battalion Chief Greg Angus.

ALEA officials said the two men hit a bridge pillar on the Patton Island Bridge which caused the 14-foot boat to capsize and both were thrown into the water. They said both men were in the water for a long period of time before they were noticed.

Emergency crews responded to the area after the boat was seen floating in the Tennessee River in front of the park.

Chief Angus confirmed one man was pronounced dead at the scene, ALEA later identified that man as Busha. Officials said the other man was taken to the North Alabama Medical Center for treatment.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) will be handling the investigation.