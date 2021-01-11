One arrested, two still wanted for murder in Andalusia

ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WDHN) — The Andalusia Police Department is looking for two men wanted for a murder in November 2020.

On Nov. 16, 2020, officers found Micah Spencer Coon dead from a gunshot. The department eventually arrested one suspect — Brittany Head, 22, of Andalusia — last Friday.

Head is in the Covington County Jail on a $1.15 million bond for charges for murder and first-degree burglary.

However, police are still looking for Courtney Lee Porter, 29, and Tyquise Jamal Jenkins, 22, on charges of murder and first-degree burglary.

If you know where they are, call Andalusia Police at 334-222-1155 or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP. A cash reward is being offered.