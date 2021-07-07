Officials identify body found by kayaker in Tennessee River

DECATUR, Ala. (AP) — A body found in the Tennessee River by a kayaker was identified as that of a north Alabama man, authorities said Tuesday.

Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn and investigators identified the dead person as Bruce Mitchum Parker, 56, of Toney, the sheriff’s office said in a release on social media.

The cause of death wasn’t determined immediately, and an autopsy will be conducted. No boaters have been reported missing.

A kayaker paddling the river spotted the body Monday near a landing located north of the unincorporated community of Valhermoso Springs, which is located across the river south of Huntsville and east of Decatur.