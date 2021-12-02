Octavia Spencer helping to provide free meals for Auburn students

AUBURN, Ala. (WIAT) — Octavia Spencer may be an Academy Award winning actor, but she never forgot about where she came from.

The Montgomery native and Auburn alum, Spencer announced on Wednesday she will be providing free meals for Auburn students throughout finals week. She teamed up with the Student Affairs office to help make finals week a little less stressful for her fellow Tigers.

Spencer was an English and Theater Arts major at Auburn and graduated in 1994.

She won an Academy Award and a Golden Globe for her supporting role for the 2011 film “The Help.” Spencer also received nominations for her roles in 2016’s “Hidden Figures” and 2017’s “The Shape of Water,” but all who knows her work, knows that it dates back to her start in 1996.

Octavia Spencer’s full statement can be watched in the video below.

War Damn Finals Cram kicks off this Sunday from 10 p.m. until midnight at The Edge Dining Hall.