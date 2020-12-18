Northport man arrested for stabbing woman 3 times in the back during domestic dispute

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities in Northport have arrested a man after he stabbed a woman three times in the back during a domestic dispute Thursday night.

27-year-old Keierrik Donnell Toney was taken into custody and charged with second-degree domestic violence/assault.

The victim, a 22-year-old woman, told police that she and Toney had been involved in a physical fight” earlier in the day. It then continued when Toney brought another woman to the Forest Lake Apartments where the victim lives.

Witnesses say Toney pulled out a knife and charged at a third woman who was in the parking lot. The 22-year-old victim yelled at him to stop before he then charged at her. She used OC spray on him and also on the woman who accompanied Toney.

The woman and victim then began to fight, that’s when Toney stabbed the victim multiple times in the back before fleeing the scene.

Toney was apprehended at his home soon after. He is being held at the Tuscaloosa County Jail on a $30,000 bond.

The victim was taken to DCH Regional Medical Center for treatment. Her injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.