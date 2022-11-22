DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Valley Head woman is facing several charges after authorities say she provided drugs to two foreign exchange students staying in her home.

52-year-old Catherine C. Findley was charged with two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Catherine Findley (DeKalb Co. Jail)

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, an investigation conducted by their Investigations Unit, DeKalb County Drug Task Force and ASSE — World Heritage (a foreign exchange student company) resulted in Findley’s arrest on November 17.

The investigation is ongoing, the sheriff’s office said, with more charges pending.

DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said this of the incident:

“I am so thankful this situation had a good ending. I pray that both students can put this behind them and continue with the program. We would like to thank the DCSO Investigations and Interdiction Unit, DTF and ASSE – World Heritage for protecting these students and working diligently until the students were safe, as things should be.” Sheriff Welden

According to the organization’s website, ASSE — World Heritage seeks out families, couples or single parents – with or without children in the home – to host girls and boys ages 15 to 18 from Europe, Canada, Mexico, the Pacific, Asia and Africa.

A suggestion on the site says that the exchange students “may even share a room with a child of the same sex who is close in age,” adding that all financial responsibility from plane tickets to insurance and medical coverage belongs to the students.

“Your most important contribution is far from monetary,” the site says. “It comes from your heart— a willingness to welcome this student to your country and into your home by making him or her feel like a true member of the family.”

Both of the students have been moved out of state and will continue the program in another home, authorities added.

According to the sheriff’s office, Findley bonded out the day after her arrest.