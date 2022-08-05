MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — There is a heavy law enforcement presence at Joe’s Pawn Shop in Albertville.

An FBI spokesman tells News 19 that the Secret Service and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are on the scene.

One person was seen being taken out of the pawn shop in handcuffs. Authorities appear to be removing items from the business and loading them into a trailer.

An ATF spokesperson told News 19 that the Secret Service is leading the investigation and called in ATF agents after several guns were found on the property.

This is a developing story, News 19 has a crew on the scene and will continue to update this article.