North Alabama parents bring concerns over student dress code to school board

MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — Parents in Madison say more than 100 girls at Liberty Middle School have been pulled from the classroom this year due to dress code violations.

On Monday night, mothers brought their concerns to the Madison City School Board, saying their daughters had their clothing measured before their peers at Liberty Middle School last week, something they said is inappropriate and embarrassing.

Now, several Madison mothers want the school board to review the dress code.

Madison City School Board President Tim Holtcamp said he has received emails from parents about the issue, but was unaware of widespread dress coding at Liberty before the meeting.

“Hundreds of girls being called out. Stood in front of their classes physically measured and examined in front of their peers. To determine if their clothing is appropriate,” Madison City School parent Justen Alexander said.

“While the code of conduct dress code doesn’t actually address leggings let alone ban them or say anything about shirts being worn with leggings needing to be fingertip length, this is a rule that schools are enforcing… Possibly under, quote clothes should not display immodesty, unduly attract attention or cause disruption end quote,” parent Rachel Schrandt said.

Holtcamp said prior to serving on the school board he was on the district’s policy committee.

“I know it’s probably been at least a decade since we’ve looked into the dress code… and so it is certainly time to take a look at that,” Holtcamp said.

Holtcamp said the school board will look into the issue and appreciates parents coming forward with their concerns, adding that the board believes in making the dress code equitable for everyone in school.