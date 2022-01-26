HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A federal grand jury announced on Wednesday it has charged a Hartselle man with attempted kidnapping, coercion and enticement, and attempted sexual assault.

Matthias Jacob Edward Mann, 22, of Hartselle, was arrested Jan. 6 following an investigation involving an undercover detective with the Owatonna, Minnesota Police Department, posing as someone Mann could trust.

Mann communicated with the detective over the “Kik” social media app, telling him he would pay him for “the most brutal **** rape imaginable.” Records state Mann offered the detective $2,000 to kidnap and rape the woman.

Court documents show on Dec. 29, the undercover detective saw a new user with the screen name “Dylan H,” whose Kik account posted a message in the “Abduction and R@pe 3” group around 1:29 p.m. that read, “Can anyone abduct and rape a ***** in Wisconsin?”

The detective responded and told Dylan H. that he was in Minnesota and would be interested. Dylan H. asked how long of a drive it would be from where he lived to where the victim lived.

Dylan H. told the detective that he had tried to do this before, but the person who was going to carry out the act tried to rat him out.

On Dec. 30, the undercover detective recorded a phone conversation with Mann. During that call, Mann confirmed his request for the abduction and sexual assault of the victim was indeed not a fantasy.

Mann gave the detective photos and an address for the victim, who he said was a former friend. He also requested a video to confirm that the abduction and sexual assault were carried out as requested.

Mann then agreed to pay the undercover detective gas money to travel to Wisconsin from Minnesota, and approximately $2,000.00 once the requests had been completed. Mann paid the undercover detective $75 on Jan. 5.

A two-count indictment filed in U.S. District Court, charges Mann with attempted kidnapping and coercion and enticement.

The maximum penalty for attempted kidnapping and attempted coercion and enticement is 20 years in prison.