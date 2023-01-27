Goode was arrested and charged with trafficking illegal drugs. ( Photo: Morgan County Sheriff’s Office)

DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — A traffic stop by the Decatur Police Department resulted in a man’s arrest on Thursday.

Investigators with the DPD stopped a Ford F-150 on 8th Street near 2nd Avenue in Decatur.

The driver was identified by police as 45-year-old Tavoris Goode of Decatur. Investigators say they followed up with Goode at his home and executed a search warrant.

Tavoris Goode (Photo: Morgan County Sheriff’s Office)

During the search, Decatur Police say they found Goode was in possession of a trafficking amount of methamphetamine.

Authorities say Goode was arrested and charged with trafficking illegal drugs. He was transported to the Morgan County Jail and is being held in lieu of a $250,000 bond.