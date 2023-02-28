CROSSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — DeKalb County Schools has placed a Crossville High School teacher on administrative leave after he was arrested and charged for having sexual contact with a student.

DeKalb County Jail Records show that Crossville High School teacher and boy’s soccer coach Issac Dismuke was arrested and booked into jail at 1:49 p.m. Monday. Dismuke is charged with two counts of a school employee engaging in sexual activity with a student and two counts of second-degree rape.

DeKalb County School Superintendent Wayne Lyles released a statement Monday night on Dismuke’s arrest.

Lyles said an employee at Crossville High School had been arrested but did not name Dismuke directly. He said he had been placed on administrative leave while the matter makes its way through the legal system.

His full statement reads:

“Today, the DeKalb County Sheriff arrested an employee of Crossville High School. Based on the circumstances of the arrest, DeKalb County Schools (the “District”) has placed this employee on administrative leave. This employee will not return to any District campus during the pendency of this matter. Because this is a pending personnel matter involving students, the District will not share any information pertaining to its investigation. It is of paramount importance to the District to protect the privacy of its students. Additionally, the District wants parents to know that it treats the safety and well-being of its students as its highest priority. As such, the District encourages parents and students to report any issues they have to their teachers, principals, school resource officers, or any other District employees.” “During the pendency of this matter, the District will be working collaboratively with law enforcement agencies, and the District would like to express its appreciation for the hard work of the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Human Resources (“OHR”).” DeKalb County School Superintendent Wayne Lyles

The 28-year-old teacher had taught at Crossville since 2021.

Dismuke was being held in the DeKalb County Jail, but was released Monday night after posting $300,000 bond, according to jail records.