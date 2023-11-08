HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WHNT) — The 2023 football season has come to an end for Hazel Green, and the school is making a change to the Trojans’ coaching staff.

A spokesperson for the Madison County School System confirmed to News 19 on Tuesday that Hazel Green’s head football coach Charlie Wilburn was released from coaching duties.

The team went 0-10 this season under Wilburn and was 4-17 in his two seasons as head coach. Hazel Green made the state playoffs in 2022, falling in the first round.

Wilburn is still employed at HGHS in a teaching capacity, the spokesperson said.