HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — One school district in Madison County has some work to do when it comes to raising its students’ test scores.

As Huntsville City Schools work to create a diverse and equitable district, Huntsville’s Desegregation Advisory Committee (DAC) says this is an area that’s going to require participation from students, parents, and the school system.

According to the school district’s data News 19 received Monday evening at a DAC meeting, there’s a large gap in the test scores based on a student’s race.

You can see the data collected below:

HCS AP Population: (courses provide additional academic rigor for students, preparing them for college workloads)

20% increase in black student enrollment in AP Courses

23% increase in white student enrollment in AP Courses

30% decrease in “other” race enrollment in AP Courses

ACAP Testing (ELA):

Black Students (69% Not Proficient)

White Students (27% Not Proficient)

Other Race Students (57% Not Proficient)

ACAP Testing (Math):

Black Students (93% Not Proficient)

White Students (53% Not Proficient)

Other Race Students (80% Not Proficient)

ACT ELA Testing (11th Graders):

Black Students (88% Not Proficient)

White Students (40% Not Proficient)

Other Race Students (68% Not Proficient)

ACT Math Testing (11th Graders):

Black Students (93% Not Proficient)

White Students (53% Not Proficient)

Other Race Students (74% Not Proficient)

HCS’ Board of Education held a work session Tuesday evening.

Board members did not want to go on camera to talk about the test scores, but they told our reporter that it’s going to take parent involvement, the students, and the school system all working together – something DAC Chairman Christopher Gregory agrees with.

“We’re really looking for our next superintendent to look honestly at what’s going on with those numbers, put a plan in place to address those disparities, and make sure all of our student’s test scores are rising,” added Gregory.

The next BOE meeting is scheduled for April 25.

The board’s attorney, Christopher Pape, anticipates the board will have more to say than on its search for its next superintendent.