HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — With snow falling in the Tennessee Valley, law enforcement agencies in north Alabama are warning residents of areas to avoid due to icy conditions.

DeKalb County

• All roads in DeKalb County have been deemed impassable, according to the DeKalb County Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency (EMA)

• Beason’s Gap in Fort Payne

• Third Street Gap in Fort Payne

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) issued specific advisories in DeKalb County for portions of Alabama Highway 75 and I-59.

Jackson County

• All roads in Jackson County are considered impassable due to icy conditions

The Jackson County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) said road conditions are expected to continue through 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Lawrence County

According to Brian Covington, chief deputy of the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, the following roadways were deemed “hot spots” and remained slick:

• County Road 460

• Highway 20 between Hillsboro and Trinity

• Highway 33

• Highway 36

• Highway 157 N heading towards the Colbert County line

Covington’s last update said the agency responded to eight crashes as a result of the icy road conditions.

Limestone County

•ALEA says that Huntsville Browns Ferry Road near the intersection of Cambridge Lane is impassable.

•Roadway conditions are extremely hazardous throughout the county

Madison County

According to the latest updates from the Huntsville Police Department, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, and Madison Police Department, the following roadways are closed due to icy conditions:

• All roads in the City of Madison have been deemed impassable

• Bankhead Parkway

• Cecil Ashburn Drive

• Chapman Mountain

• Governors Drive

• Green Mountain Road (south end) in Madison

• Hobbs Island Road (open, but extremely treacherous)

• Keel Mountain Road in Madison

• Mountain Gap Road

• Old Monrovia Road

• Research Park Boulevard

• Sparkman Drive (Warrior Drive to Pulaski Pike)

• U.S. Highway 431

• Elevated portions of I-565

• Slaughter Road

• Jeff Road at Sealy Road

Marshall County

• All municipal roads in the City of Arab are closed due to icy road conditions.

• Alabama Highway 227 is closed from Signal Point Road to the Guntersville State Park Ranger’s Station, according to the Alder Springs Volunteer Fire Department

• Major portions of Grant Mountain Road have been deemed impassable, according to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office

Morgan County

Law enforcement officials, including the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), say the following roadways are closed, impassable, or should be used only with extreme caution:

• Apple Grove Road in Union Hill near Brewer High School (open, but use caution)

• Highway 36 in Lacey’s Spring

• Hudson Memorial Bridge

• U.S. Highway 431 N heading into Huntsville (closed)

• Tennessee River Bridge

Both the sheriff’s office and ALEA warned of diminishing road conditions in the Brindlee Mountain area, especially near U.S. 231.

Drivers are asked to avoid these areas if at all possible and to use extreme caution if forced to drive in the areas.