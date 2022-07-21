MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Democrats say they’ll have to find other ways to advocate for pro-abortion policy after Gov. Kay Ivey rejected their request for a special session to reconsider Alabama’s abortion law.

House Minority Leader Anthony Daniels sent a letter to the governor Tuesday, whose office later responded that a session wouldn’t be happening.

Rep. Barbara Drummond (D- Mobile) says she feels like state leaders aren’t listening to concerns over the 2019 Human Life Protection law. She notes the lack of exceptions it has for rape or incest, as well as language that may be confusing for doctors in emergency situations.

“No one is listening who’s in leadership. The call for this special session is not to overturn what we’ve already done with this regressive trigger law for Alabama, but to actually clear up some of the vagueness that is a result of this law,” Drummond said.

Drummond says the best thing people can do at this point to have their voices heard is vote.