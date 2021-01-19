No foul play found by investigation of student’s body found on Troy campus

TROY, Ala. (WDHN) — Troy University police and Troy City police have found no evidence in foul play in the case of a student found dead near Sorrell Chapel.

The male student was found dead Friday morning. The university said his family was notified later that day of his death.

Now that the investigation is finished, the university will not be releasing any more information related to the matter.

