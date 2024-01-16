ALABAMA (WDHN) — Officials with the United Nations are calling for Alabama authorities to stop the planned execution of a death row inmate by nitrogen hypoxia near the end of January.

“We are alarmed by the imminent execution in the United States of America of Kenneth Eugene Smith, through the use of a novel and untested method – suffocation by nitrogen gas, which could amount to torture or other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment under international human rights law,” said U.N. spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani in a release issued Tuesday.

This is the second concern raised by the United Nations. The first came at the beginning of 2024 when the U.N. Human Rights Council said executing Smith by depriving his body of oxygen would be “a painful and humiliating death.”

On January 10, federal judge Austin Huffaker issued an order allowing the state of Alabama to carry out Smith’s execution by nitrogen hypoxia.

This is not the first time the state of Alabama has planned to execute Smith. In 2022, the Alabama Department of Correction attempted to give Smith a lethal injection but called it off when authorities couldn’t connect two intravenous lines.

After Huffaker issued his newest order, Smith’s defense team attempted to appeal the decision, saying the attempt to execute their client a second time would violate federal and state bans on cruel and unusual punishment.

Alabama Supreme Court Justices rejected the appeal on Friday, January 12.

Smith is set to be executed on Thursday, January 25. The state’s plans for his execution call for placing a respirator-type face mask over Smith’s nose and mouth to replace breathable air with nitrogen.

The office of Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said that the deprivation of Smith’s oxygen would “cause unconsciousness within seconds and cause death within minutes.”

U.N. officials are not only calling for Alabama state authorities to halt Smith’s upcoming execution but also refrain from ever using nitrogen hypoxia as a form of execution.

“Nitrogen gas has never been used in the United States to execute human beings,” U.N. spokesperson Shamdasani said.

Smith, 58, was one of two men convicted of a murder-for-hire of an Alabama preacher’s wife that shocked the state in 1988.

According to prosecutors, Smith and the other man were each paid $1,000 to kill Elizabeth Sennett on behalf of her husband, who wanted to collect on his wife’s life insurance policy.

Smith was initially sentenced to life without parole by a jury vote of 11-1, but a judge overruled the jury’s recommendation and sentenced him to death.