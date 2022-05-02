KINSEY, Ala. (WDHN) — New technology is available for law enforcement and it’s being used nationwide as a way for officers to stay safe, as well as those they are arresting.

The generated low output voltage emitter, or the G.L.O.V.E., can be seen in 145 agencies across the country and it is another tool for law enforcement officers.

The G.L.O.V.E. is a CEW, or a conducted electrical weapon, that gives officers another resource while making an arrest where force has to be applied.

“A lot fewer injuries to the persons that we are applying the glove to and a lot fewer injuries to officers,” Kinsey Police Chief Tim Hurd said.

Hurd and a couple of volunteers held a demonstration of how to properly use this equipment on Friday. One thing Hurd likes about the G.L.O.V.E. is that there is a less likely chance that there could be serious injuries when someone uses this technology.

“It doesn’t have the effects of the let’s say for instance a baton,” Hurd said. “You are not going to break bones. It doesn’t have the effects of other conducted electrical devices or weapons. It doesn’t have prongs or anything like that. The best for law enforcement from a chief’s perspective or a supervisor’s perspective is that it lessens injury.”

Compliant Technologies is the creator of the G.L.O.V.E. and they say they created it as a way to restrain or make a suspect comply without furthering the violence.

“Make the public aware that the perception of law enforcement is not to be brutal, not to be heavy-handed,” Hurd said. “To affect an arrest in the least amount of effort and in the least amount of force necessary to effect an arrest.”

According to the Associated Press, an Indianapolis, Indiana investigation is underway as a man was tased by police and later died.

The officers involved have been placed on administrative leave.

Hurd says the glove has its pros but says the cons can be seen if the glove is improperly used.

“Nothing works 100% of the time, so you have to use your skills with it,” Hurd said.

This product is not currently being used by any agency in Alabama, but it could be soon.