New Lincoln’s Landing fishing park already drawing visitors from across the country

LINCOLN, Ala. (WIAT) — Just ahead of a big race weekend in Talladega, the nearby city of Lincoln believes its new multi-million dollar fishing park could also be tourism destination.

The venue opened in July but has already been used for several tournaments. Last weekend, the Alabama Student Angler Bass Fishing Association brought nearly 130 students and boats to the landing

“Those people have to have gas for their boats, ice for their drinks; they have to have lodging if they live far away, so it is an economic boost for the whole area,” said Les Robinson, the Park Director for Lincoln’s Landing.

Earlier this month, the facility hosted the Lady Bass Anglers Association from Kentucky.

“There were tournament anglers here from 11 different states,” said Robinson.

Robinson is proud of the work that has gone into the facility. Even though construction is still underway on pavilions, restrooms and a weigh-in station, he’s reporting high demand for the park.

“I’ve got tournaments booked out all the way into the year of 2022 and 2023,” said Robinson.

For anglers who have already used the park, the ability to launch multiple boats quickly is an advantage.

“This one you can get a lot more boats in, 8-10 boats,” said Curtis Gossett, who is with Alabama’s association.

Gossett believes the new attraction will have visitors hooked in no time. He said there has long been a need for a large park that candle handle tournaments.

“We have been asking for it for over 40 years and this is exactly what we have been asking for,” said Gossett.

Neighbors who live in the area have also been by to take advantage of the facility. Alice Walker came by to go fishing with her family.

“Even if you don’t love fishing, just to come out here and sit down and relax, the relaxation is good for you. It calms you,” Walker said.

Most of the facility construction is expected to be finished by the end of this year or early in 2022. Robinson said leaders hope to move to phase two of the project, with a planned beach swimming area within the next 18 months.