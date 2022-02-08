MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — New legislation is in the works in the Alabama Senate that would require all local municipalities to report how much they collect in fines and fees.

State Senator Arthur Orr, one of the sponsors of the bill, says this was in the works long before the Brookside situation came to the light, but he believes given everything that’s come out, legislation is needed to address said issue.

“The wrong doing will not with stand the scrutiny of that light or the public,” Orr said.

Orr says policing for profit isn’t just a Brookside problem.

“You know, there may be a lot of motivation there on behalf of the city government or at least the police department to be quite overzealous in their pursuits,” Orr said.

Representative Juandalynn Givan has been outspoken about the Brookside situation from the beginning and is also calling for more transparency between local municipalities and the public.

Calera Police Chief David Hyche addressed the City Council and public Monday. He tells CBS 42 he wants to be transparent with the public.

“So, instead of waiting for somebody to come investigate, I want to go ahead and put our numbers because I’m very proud of how we do business,” Chief Hyche said.

“We prioritize keeping the kids safe. Remember, we are trying to get more SRO’s. We prioritize violent crime, we prioritize drug trafficking,” Chief Hyche said.

If this bill passes the Senate, many hope it will prevent another situation like Brookside from ever happening again.

“And hopefully doing that, abrogate these departments that operate in such a fashion,” Orr said.

Senator Orr says he hopes to have this bill introduced during the current session, and plans to press hard to get it passed as soon as possible.