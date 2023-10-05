MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama’s new congressional map was selected by federal judges in a court order on Thursday morning.

This has left a lot of Alabamians questioning what district they’ll be in now and who will represent them in Congress.

The Alabama Office of the Attorney General shared an interactive map with WKRG Thursday, so citizens can see what district they fall into.

Here’s the map:

NOTE: This embed is best viewed in the Google Chrome web browser. If you see an error message and cannot view this map, please right-click this web address and click the option to “copy link address.” Next, open an incognito window, and paste the address into the browser bar.