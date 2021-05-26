New Alabama bill protects citizens from unjust civil forfeiture

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — On Tuesday, Gov. Kay Ivey signed into law a bill to strengthen safeguards against different types of civil forfeiture.

Under the new law, agencies are banned from seizing and forfeiting cash under $250 and vehicles valued at less than $5,000, while district attorneys can set those threshold levels even higher.

Though civil forfeiture is often defended as a way to target drug kingpins, many forfeiture cases involve relatively small amounts. A 2018 report by Alabama Appleseed and the Southern Poverty Law Center revealed that half of all cash seizures involved amounts under $1,372.

“Civil forfeiture is one of the greatest threats to private property in Alabama,” said Institute for Justice Senior Legislative Counsel Lee McGrath in a press release. “By setting minimum dollar thresholds for currency and vehicles, Alabama becomes one of the very few states to address the problem of thousands of low-value seizures.”

Co-sponsored by Sen. Arthur Orr and Rep. Andrew Sorrell, SB 210 will:

Restore the presumption of innocence by requiring the government to show that owners are not innocent before taking title to their property

Ban officers from forcing owners to waive or relinquish their rights to property. Similar requirements are found in four other states

Prohibit state and local law enforcement from transferring seized property to the federal government, except for cases involving more than $10,000 in cash, through a federal program known as “equitable sharing”

Alabama has long had some of the nation’s worst civil forfeiture laws, receiving a D- in a 2020 report by the Institute for Justice.