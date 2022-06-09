UPDATE: The Orion Amphitheatre announced Wednesday afternoon that the threat of severe weather postponed “An Astrophysicist Goes to The Movies”. The new date will be this Sunday, June 12 at 7 p.m.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson has been viewed by millions of astronomy fans across TV shows, podcasts, and more, but never in front of thousands in the Rocket City, despite visiting thrice before.

The Orion Amphitheatre offers that opportunity, and Tyson told News 19 that visiting the area makes him feel “at home.”

“It’s a special place, and the residents know this. And I’m there to help people (with Wednesday night’s lecture) – not that you need help – celebrating that fact,” Tyson said.

Previously visiting the Marshall Space Flight Center and U.S. Space and Rocket Center on three occasions, Tyson’s presentation will be geared toward a wider audience.

“The topic is ‘An Astrophysicist Goes to The Movies’, one of my favorite subjects because I talk about movies. We all talk about movies,” he said. “It’s just a fun night exploring all the ways science has touched our lives through the medium of film.”

And an amphitheater he argues – is the ideal venue in the ideal city.

“It’s a big place, so we’ve got to get the word out! But Huntsville has highly scientifically literate people,” Tyson said.

“I mean, this is an enclave. This is a cherished zone. So it’s in your culture as a city. Most cities do not have such a culture and so you have to sort of sit them down and say, ‘Here’s what space is and what it means,’. You’re scratching your head the whole time saying ‘Why don’t they already know this?’ people in Huntsville know this.”

The lecture with Dr. Tyson has been rescheduled for Sunday, June 12 at 7 p.m.