ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — Two women caught in a house fire in Enterprise were saved by a neighbor over the weekend.

The neighbor risked his own life in order to save the lives of Mary Griffin, a retired teacher, and her caregiver.

On Sunday afternoon, flames could be seen coming from the two-story house on Bellwood Road. Marvin Pinckney, a neighbor who spent 30 years in the Army, saw the flames and ran inside the burning home. Once inside, flames blocked the entranceway. He picked up Griffin and her caregiver, passing them to neighbors waiting outside a window.

“We couldn’t go out the back, we couldn’t go through the front because there was so much smoke so the only way out was a bedroom off to the front of the house,” Pinckney said. “I pushed out the screen by that time neighbors were in the front and was able to pass her through the window and got the other occupant out as well.”

Enterprise Fire Chief Chris Davis said his engine units got to the scene in minutes. But if Pinckney didn’t act when he did, the two women may have been lost.

“He’s the epitome of my brother’s keeper,” Davis said. “He didn’t have to act, he could have just called 911 and made no further steps. But as progressive as the situation was it is quite clear that we would have had a different outcome if he had not acted. He’s a very humble man.”

“All I kept saying to myself is don’t let them be hurt, don’t let anything happen to them. The house can be replaced but they are special people and I am very fond of them both,” Davis said. “A hero, absolutely a hero, they’re in the shape that they’re in because of him. If they were in there any longer it is very likely that one or both of the occupants would not have made it out of that house.”

The two women were hospitalized for observation, but reportedly are in good shape.

Davis said the cause of the fire remains under investigation, but it’s believed to have started in the garage or the back of the home.