BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Thursday, approximately 459 people will lose their jobs as part of Baxter Healthcare Corporation closing its plant in Opelika.

The closing, which was first announced earlier this summer, will reportedly take effect by Thursday, according to Alabama’s WARN list.

“The City and our Economic Development team will be working closely with Baxter, the Alabama Department of Commerce, the Opelika Chamber, Southern Union and our other workforce partners to assist these employees in finding other careers here in our area,” Mayor Gary Fuller said in a statement earlier this summer after news of the plant’s shuttering was first announced.

Baxter makes dialyzers for dialysis treatment.