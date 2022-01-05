Nearly $232M project to upgrade freight rail in Alabama

FILE – In this Monday, June 24, 2019, file photo, a CSX freight train rolls past downtown Pittsburgh. CSX Corp. said Wednesday, April 22, 2020, its first-quarter profit slipped 8% and the railroad withdrew its outlook for the year because of the ongoing economic uncertainty brought on by the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A nearly $232 million project funded mostly by Norfolk Southern Corp. will upgrade rail transportation between the Port of Mobile and central Alabama.

Gov. Kay Ivey’s office says the A-USA Corridor is meant to assist with economic development. It will improve access to the Gulf of Mexico port and provide new options for freight containers bound for inland destinations.

The Georgia-based railroad will provide most of the funding, with the state investing $5 million and the rest coming from current and future federal transportation funds.

The initial phase of the project includes a dozen separate improvements between Mobile, Selma and Birmingham.