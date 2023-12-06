TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The fourth Republican presidential primary debate is garnering national attention as it will be broadcast across the country on NewsNation.

The University of Alabama said it’s exciting to see the attention brought to campus and be chosen as a forum for a debate of this magnitude, even though as a public institution it doesn’t align with any certain political party or issues.

“This is a new event for us. We’ve certainly hosted presidents and vice presidents and Supreme Court justices but we’ve never had a debate here,” said University of Alabama chief administrative officer Chad Tindol.

NewsNation is hosting Wednesday’s fourth Republican debate at the University of Alabama’s Moody Music Building. NewsNation is a newer network, taking over WGN America in 2020.

“This is obviously a huge moment for NewsNation but I think more than that this is a big moment for all of the voters out there,” said Brooke Shafer, NewsNation national correspondent. “Here at NewsNation we pride ourselves on being a network about news without bias, so I think the voters in this debate are really going to hear from these candidates on the issues that matter to them.”

NewsNation says since being in Alabama, it’s been talking to voters about the issues they want addressed during the debate, most people wanting to hear what candidates have to say about crime and the economy.

“It really goes back to ‘can people afford to take care of their families?’ And that’s going to be a really big issue I think even some undecided voters are listening for,” says Shafer.

“What a huge moment for Alabama and for Tuscaloosa to have the national spotlight here,” said Shafer.

The debate is scheduled for 7-9 CT Wednesday night and will be broadcast live on NewsNation.