HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — National Copper and Smelting is planning to close its Huntsville and Ardmore, TN. facilities, according to an email obtained by News 19.

In the email, sent by a National Copper H.R. Manager, the company’s parent companies Kothar Group and Cyprum Metals plan to close the National Copper Facilities in Huntsville and Ardmore.

That information had been sent and addressed to other staff members, along with some News 19 employees who were copied on the email after requesting information about the potential closure.

According to the manager, the final day of operation for the plants is scheduled for July 24.

National Copper began operation in 1916 in Cleveland, Ohio, but moved to the Rocket City in 1982. In 1985, a group of investors from Birmingham purchased the assets of the original Ohio corporation.

The company currently operates an over 90,000 square feet facility in Huntsville with various manufacturing capabilities.

It is unclear at this time what has caused the move to close the two facilities or how the closings will affect employees.