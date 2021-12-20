Nancy Worley, former chair of Alabama Democratic Party, ‘gravely ill’ in hospital

FILE – In this July 11, 2007, file photo, former Alabama Secretary of State Nancy Worley waves goodbye to a friend after leaving the Montgomery County Courthouse for her trial on charges of violating election laws in Montgomery, Ala. As Alabama Democrats head into what they hope will be a rebuilding year, some are arguing […]

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Nancy Worley, former Alabama Secretary of State who led the Alabama Democratic Party for several contentious years before being voted out in 2019, is currently in poor condition at the hospital.

In a statement sent to members of the Alabama Democratic Conference Monday, Chairman Joe Reed said that Worley, who led the ADP from 2013 to 2019, was “gravely ill” and staying at Baptist South Hospital in Montgomery. Reed, a longtime fixture in Alabama politics, did not specify why she was in the hospital.

“We ask for your prayers and best wishes for her,” Reed wrote.

An employee at Baptist South confirmed that Worley was a patient there and was in the intensive care unit, but did not say what she was being treated for or comment further on her condition.

On Dec. 16, a man named Mark Worley gave an update on Facebook about Worley, saying he and his wife were going to Montgomery that weekend to visit her. In a phone interview with CBS 42, Worley said the hospital had contacted him because he was the closest kin to her that they could find.

During the interview, Mark Worley said she was on life support and had been in the hospital for about a week. While declining to specify what she was being treated for, he said it was not COVID-related.

A native of New Hope, Worley was a longtime teacher in the Decatur School System before getting into politics. She served two terms as the president of the Alabama Education Association from 1983 to 1984 and then from 1995 to 1997. From 2003 to 2007, she served as Alabama Secretary of State under Gov. Bob Riley.

In 2007, she was selected as vice-chair of the Alabama Democratic Party. In 2013, she was elected chair of the party. Her years leading the party were filled with fights with some members over the direction of the party. After her re-election in 2018, the Democratic National Committee ordered that they hold a new election, citing “irregularities” with the way the vote went.

In 2019, she was voted out of office with Rep. Chris England replacing her. However, Worley and others disputed the results and filed a lawsuit against the party. The case was ultimately dismissed.

CBS 42 digital reporter Lee Hedgepeth contributed to this story.