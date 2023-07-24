President Barack Obama smiles while speaking during the NAACP’s 106th Annual National Convention, Tuesday, July 14, 2015, in Philadelphia.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — NAACP Alabama State Conference is calling for nominations for their 2023 Hall of Honor Awards.

Nominations are due July 31 and can be submitted here. Requirements for nominees can be found here.

The Alabama NAACP will notify only those selected for induction into the Hall of Honor. Hall of Honor inductees will be presented with an award during the NAACP Alabama State Conference Annual Convention Banquet.

The award will also include a fully paid Life Membership at the next level.