ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — Developments in efforts to return a murder suspect back to Alabama.

It appears Ethan Stuckey has changed his mind to fight extradition from Colorado to Enterprise. Earlier this month, the 18-year-old allegedly fatally shot his father, 42-year-old Russell Stuckey, in the older man’s home on Daleville Avenue in Enterprise.

A day after the victim’s body was found, Ethan was arrested in Colorado Springs.

Coffee/Pike counties’ District Attorney James Tarbox said the suspect has told authorities that he’ll no longer fight to stay in the Colorado Springs jail.

It’ll now be up to the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office to arrange the suspect’s transportation back to Enterprise. Due to security measures, that time and date will not be made public beforehand.