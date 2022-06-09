MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The man who was charged with a double murder in Prichard on June 1 was stabbed while in Mobile Metro Jail, according to officials with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.

Julian Woods, 26, was arrested on June 6 for the double murder that occurred at West Main Street. On June 8, Woods was stabbed by a cellmate. His injuries were not life-threatening. Woods was treated at a clinic and then sent to the hospital.

When WKRG News 5 arrived on the scene of the murders, reporters witnessed a white car with a tarp over the windshield. The car was riddled with bullet holes, including the tires, which were completely flat. Shell casings were all over the ground nearby. Woods was charged with three counts of murder for this crime.