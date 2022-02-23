OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The murder of an Auburn man nearly four years ago will be featured in an episode of the Investigation Discovery show “The Murder Tapes” Wednesday.

Bruce “CoinStar” Frazier

The episode, “Fled on Foot,” covers the July 2018 murder of Brucetravius Frazier, better known as “Coinstar” in the community, who was found in his car along W.E. Morton Avenue with a gunshot wound to his head.

Frazier was well known in the community and by all accounts was well-liked and considered a true friend. According to the program, “A subsequent attempt on a witness’s life causes police to realize they’re not dealing with the average killer and must work quickly to bring them to justice.”

A few weeks after the shooting, officers with the Opelika Police Department charged Gregory Todd, 18, of Cusseta, with the murder of Frazier’s murder.

Todd was arrested in Camp Hill by Opelika detectives with assistance from U.S. Marshall’s and other agencies.

In 2020, Todd pleaded guilty to murder and attempted murder. He is eligible for parole in 2033.

The episode will air at 8 p.m. Wednesday.