LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Alabama Department of Corrections stated an inmate at Limestone Correctional Facility is dead after an incident Wednesday.

The department said DeMarcus McCloud, 45, was reported dead at the prison Wednesday.

The ADOC stated McCloud entered the facility’s dining hall “exhibiting erratic behavior” and was subdued by officers. The department said he was then taken to the health care unit for assessment.

According to the ADOC, McCloud became unresponsive during his assessment. The department said staff started life-saving measures but could not resuscitate him. McCloud was pronounced dead by the attending physician.

The ADOC – Law Enforcement Division is investigating McCloud’s death. The ADOC said the cause of death is pending an autopsy and the conclusion of that investigation.

McCloud was serving a life sentence for murder out of Calhoun County.