MULGA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Mulga man is dead after a single-vehicle wreck occurred Saturday morning.

Joey Lee Copeland, 34, was found near Shady Grove Road and Blue Creek Ridge after his vehicle struck a concrete bridge and left the road at 9:53 a.m.

When deputies from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) arrived, the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames and Copeland was pronounced dead on the scene at 10:19 a.m.

The circumstances surrounding the wreck are being investigated by the JCSO.