Movie starring Robert De Niro filming in Alabama this week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A movie starring Academy Award-winning actor Robert De Niro and comedian Sebastian Maniscalco will be filmed in Mobile over the next few weeks.

“About My Father” began filming in Mobile on Monday, according to a spokesperson associated with the production.

This is how IMDB.com described the plot of the movie:

“When Sebastian tells his old-school Italian immigrant father Salvo that he is going to propose to his all-American girlfriend, Salvo insists on crashing a weekend with her tony parents,” the description read.

The exact locations for the film have not been publicly released yet, but WKRG has been told extras will be needed for the movie in the coming days. A post from St. Luke’s Episcopal School‘s Facebook page stated that one of its teachers moved out of her home for a week so that filming could be done there.

Film crews will be in Mobile until at least Oct. 13.